Salma Hayek shares heartfelt birthday tribute to her daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style
Salma Hayek warmly wished her sweet daughter Valentina a happy 14th birthday, sharing an adorable picture with heartwarming caption: 'Blessed be the day you came into my life.'
Hayek, 55, penned her message next to a waterfront picture of her and Valentina touching foreheads at sunset.
The Desperado actress lavished love on her sweetheart: 'My precious girl, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light.'
'Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU,' the actress added before repeating the message in her native Spanish.
Salma shares Valentina with her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault whom she has been married since 2009.
Salma, who was 41 when she gave birth to Valentina, has remarked: 'I think I’m a better mother because I had her later. But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.'
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week
Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt
Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art
Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew has become the group's first target
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.
Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28
Blake Shelton speaks about how Ariana Grande's album Dangerous Woman "crushed his dreams"
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Elliot Page's profile appeared on a dating site Raya, which other celebrities like Ben Affleck have used
Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage
The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other