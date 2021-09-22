Salma Hayek shares heartfelt birthday tribute to her daughter Valentina Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style

By Web Desk

Salma Hayek warmly wished her sweet daughter Valentina a happy 14th birthday, sharing an adorable picture with heartwarming caption: 'Blessed be the day you came into my life.'

Hayek, 55, penned her message next to a waterfront picture of her and Valentina touching foreheads at sunset.



The Desperado actress lavished love on her sweetheart: 'My precious girl, you are everything to me. Blessed be the day you came into my life to shine your radiant light.'



'Happy Birthday Valentina!!!!! Thank you for being YOU,' the actress added before repeating the message in her native Spanish.

Salma shares Valentina with her French billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault whom she has been married since 2009.



Salma, who was 41 when she gave birth to Valentina, has remarked: 'I think I’m a better mother because I had her later. But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.'