Princess Beatrice to name her daughter after Queen Elizabeth?

Princess Beatrice,the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, on Saturday gave birth to a baby girl, according to statement.
The statement said Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Buckingham Palace said the princess and her daughter were "doing well" and the baby's grandparents and great-grandparents were "delighted".
According to BBC, the baby girl will be 11th in line to the throne and is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild.
Taking to Twitter, the princess said she was "so delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter", thanking the midwife team and everyone at the hospital "for their wonderful care".
Richard Palmer, correspondent for UK's Daily Express, said bookmakers Ladbrokes made Matilda the initial favourite for Princess Beatrice’s baby’s name. Rivals William Hill, an only gambling company, started off with Florence but now make Elizabeth favourite.
Beatrice is the elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York. She married property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020.
