'The Crown wrongly showed royal family members as clumsy hopeless individuals'

Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
A royal expert said she hopes Emmy Awards for actors in Netflix series "The Crown" don't convince people they portrayed royal characters and politicians accurately.
Commenting on the TV awards ceremony, royal biographer said, "the series was anti royal and wrongly showed them as clumsy hopeless individuals."
“The Crown,” the Netflix series about the British monarchy under Queen Elizabeth, won the Emmy award on Sunday for the year’s best drama series.
While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the last season attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.
Netflix last year rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.
