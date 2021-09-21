Olivia Jade makes DWTS debut, gets support from sister Bella

Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
Olivia Jade is trying her luck at busting some moves and has joined Dancing With the Stars with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
The daughter of disgraced couple Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli kicked of the season 30 premier with her sister Isabella "Bella" Giannulli by her side.
Speaking to Page Six she shared how having her sister with her really gave the boost she needed to get things going.
"It was great having my sister in the crowd," she said.
"She’s my best friend in the world so her support is everything and it brings a level of comfort knowing my older sister is there watching me.
"I think the best advice she probably gave me was to just breathe. Before she texted me a long thing, like, ‘Take a deep breath. If you’re super nervous you’re probably holding your breath a lot and not releasing.’"
It is pertinent to mention that the star's family was embroiled in the college admissions scandal.
