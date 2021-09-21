Kate Middleton, William and Prince Charles to attend the World Premiere of 'No Time to Die'

They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and The Duchess of Cambridge will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28.
Rebecca Engilish, Royal Editor Daily Mail, said the two royal couples will meet director Cary Joji Fukunaga and cast including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch, screenwriters including Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and “No Time To Die” performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
According to the journalist, the Bond World Premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ).
The evening will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.
Prince Andrew has become the group's first target
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.
Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
Blake Shelton speaks about how Ariana Grande's album Dangerous Woman "crushed his dreams"
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Elliot Page's profile appeared on a dating site Raya, which other celebrities like Ben Affleck have used
Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long
Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage
The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other
Last year the group bought Bob Dylan´s entire song catalogue for $300 million, one of the biggest acquisitions in...
BTS members are the UN’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture
'You’re in a bubble ,' said Justin Chambers about exit from Grey's Anatomy
Prince Harry was the best man and ring bearer for Prince William at his wedding with Kate Middleton
Affleck said he seeks pride in his ladylove's many accomplishments and the kind of effect she has on the world
Sunday´s Emmys were up against an important NFL match between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Menzies was nominated alongside Williams and other nominees in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor'