Kate Middleton, William and Prince Charles to attend the World Premiere of 'No Time to Die' They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28

By Web Desk

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and The Duchess of Cambridge will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28.



Rebecca Engilish, Royal Editor Daily Mail, said the two royal couples will meet director Cary Joji Fukunaga and cast including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch, screenwriters including Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and “No Time To Die” performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.



According to the journalist, the Bond World Premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ).

The evening will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

