Britney Spears back on Instagram after celebrating engagement with Sam Asghari

Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long
Britney Spears has returned to Instagram after taking a couple days off social media.
The Toxic singer had earlier revealed she is taking her account down to celebrate engagement with beau Sam Asghari.
Taking to Instagram, Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long.
She captioned two selfies of herself on Monday, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!”
She added, “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already."
Spears, who wore her hair in a shorter cut with red streaks in her engagement announcement video, also addressed her different hairstyle, saying, “Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions."
Earlier while announcing her break from social media, Spears took to Twitter to reveal, "Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon," she wrote.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced they are engaged last Monday, after nearly five years of dating.
