Kaley Cuoco 'in no rush' to start dating again after Karl Cook split

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage
Kaley Cuoco is in no hurry to find herself a suitable beau again, now that she is single.
The Big Bang Theory actress is taking her sweet time to focus on herself right now, after divorce from equestrian Karl Cook.
A source revealed to Us Weekly, "She’s been in really great spirits lately. She certainly doesn’t come off as someone who just separated from her husband.
"She really wants to take this time to focus on herself and focus on her upcoming roles. She remains positive and optimistic about the future," the insider added.
Cuoco reportedly laughed it off after being asked out on a date. The actress has as per the Us Weekly source, maintained that "now's not the time" stand when it comes to dating.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage.
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Elliot Page's profile appeared on a dating site Raya, which other celebrities like Ben Affleck have used
Spears said she could not stay 'away from the gram' for too long
The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other
Last year the group bought Bob Dylan´s entire song catalogue for $300 million, one of the biggest acquisitions in...
BTS members are the UN’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture
'You’re in a bubble ,' said Justin Chambers about exit from Grey's Anatomy
Prince Harry was the best man and ring bearer for Prince William at his wedding with Kate Middleton
Affleck said he seeks pride in his ladylove's many accomplishments and the kind of effect she has on the world
Sunday´s Emmys were up against an important NFL match between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
Menzies was nominated alongside Williams and other nominees in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor'
Prosecutors have sought to portray the 54-year-old Kelly as a hot-tempered predator who exploited his fame
Princess Eugenie said "I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much...
Cundy shared in the documentary that she and Meghan Markle became good friends
Nearly 90 women including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein of harassment or...
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt had famously showed up at the premiere of The Devil’s Own in 1997 with identical...