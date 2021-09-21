Kaley Cuoco 'in no rush' to start dating again after Karl Cook split Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage

By Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco is in no hurry to find herself a suitable beau again, now that she is single.



The Big Bang Theory actress is taking her sweet time to focus on herself right now, after divorce from equestrian Karl Cook.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, "She’s been in really great spirits lately. She certainly doesn’t come off as someone who just separated from her husband.

"She really wants to take this time to focus on herself and focus on her upcoming roles. She remains positive and optimistic about the future," the insider added.

Cuoco reportedly laughed it off after being asked out on a date. The actress has as per the Us Weekly source, maintained that "now's not the time" stand when it comes to dating.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced they are heading to divorce after three years of marriage.