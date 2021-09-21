Khloe Kardashian narrates what her day looks like with daughter True Thompson Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day

By Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian just gave fans a glimpse of what her life looks like with her three-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Speaking to E! News the Good American founder revealed that their day consists of long walks in their neighbourhood and lots of baking.

"We're very active, so we love to go just on walks in the neighborhood. She is very into making, like, potions, these days, which is fun but oh so messy," Khloe joked.

"And I bake a lot, she loves to bake so we'll bake cookies and stuff like that. She just likes to pour everything and so I think she just likes the whole mixing and the pouring things in, which is fun for them. But just anything outside, we're so blessed to be in L.A. and so we're constantly outside."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that the little one is a ball of energy as she loves doing gymnastics.

"She's a gymnastics girl, I just love and watching her," she said.

"She's very careful too, so watching her just be really timid and careful while her cousins have no fear, I'm proud of her for being a careful girl. It's amazing. I just pray it never stops,

"They all think they're like, weirdly brother and sisters. I think like True thinks, we call Psalm [West] 'baby Psalm,' so she's always like, 'my brother!' And I just don't correct her because I think it's so cute."