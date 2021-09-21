Ben Affleck gushes over Jennifer Lopez in rare statement, says 'he is in awe'

Affleck said he seeks pride in his ladylove's many accomplishments and the kind of effect she has on the world
Ben Affleck is praising girlfriend Jennifer Lopez to the skies. In a rare statement, the Batman actor said he is in awe of the kind of effect Lopez has on the world.
Speaking to AdWeek in a new interview, Affleck said he seeks pride in his ladylove's many accomplishments.
“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” the actor gushed.
Affleck went on to say he admires how Lopez has impacted the lives of many, particularly those who come from different backgrounds and cultural upbringings.
“At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people,” the Oscar-winning star noted, giving kudos to his longtime love, 52, after their reconciliation in April.
“Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” he said. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
