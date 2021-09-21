Justin Chambers dishes details on his shock exit from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

'You’re in a bubble [on the show],' said Justin Chambers about exit from Grey's Anatomy
American actor Justin Chambers is opening up about his shock exit from Grey’s Anatomy after 17 seasons.
During an interview for Lynette Rice’s book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, Chambers opened up about his exit from the show.
“You’re in a bubble [on the show]. You wear scrubs every day, you see pretty much the same people every day, in the same four walls, the same studios, you drive the same route to work. For me it [was] sort of a factory job for acting. You just clock in, clock out. Yeah, I guess it is sentimental, but it’s sort of like, ‘Wow, I just can’t believe how fast it’s gone.'”
The actor parted ways with the show in January 2020 in a surprise move.
In a statement issued at the time, he said: “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past fifteen years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn fifty and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present. And, of course, the fans, for an extraordinary ride.”
