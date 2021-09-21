Gwyneth Paltrow looks back at her and Brad Pitt’s iconic identical haircuts Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt had famously showed up at the premiere of The Devil’s Own in 1997 with identical haircuts

By Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt had famously showed up at the premiere of The Devil’s Own in 1997 with identical haircuts

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing details about her and Brad Pitt's similar blonde hairstyle from 1997.

The former flames had famously showed up at the premiere of The Devil’s Own in 1997 with identical haircuts, after which they made headlines.

The Iron Man actor, 48, revealed that the iconic short blonde haircuts were not matched intentionally.

While promoting her new product, GoopGlow Restore + Shine Hair Serum, she spoke to her assistant Kevin Keating in the video and spoke about the twinning pixies.



“Did you go to the same stylist for the colors?” asked Keating.

“We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this,” she responded.

She went on to deny that the two matched their cuts on purpose.

Pitt and Paltrow had dated from 1994 to 1997.