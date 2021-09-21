How Prince Harry made Kate Middleton cry at her and Prince William’s wedding Prince Harry was the best man and ring bearer for Prince William at his wedding with Kate Middleton

By Web Desk

Kate Middleton had been quite close to her brother-in-law Prince Harry during the initial days of her marriage, before things went downhill in the royal family.



The Duke of Sussex, who was the best man at Prince William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials had famously made his new sister-in-law cry by delivering a heartfelt and touching best man speech.

Katie Nicholl wrote in her book, Harry: Life, Loss and Love, that Harry’s touching speech left the Duchess of Cambridge in tears.

“It was affectionate, warm, and funny and touched William deeply. And when he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration… Kate shed a tear,” wrote Nicholl.

“At one point, Harry is said to have called William ‘the perfect brother’ and said he loved Kate ‘like a sister.'”

Before the two brothers drifted apart, they were inseparable as Harry was the best man and ring bearer for William.