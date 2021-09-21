Kelly Clarkson discusses why ‘trusting your inner compass’ is crucial for women Kelly Clarkson and Doyle responded to a struggle of a fan who was having a hard time succeeding in their career

American singer Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she learnt to prioritize her happiness.

In a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum spoke to author Glennon Doyle regarding the many problems faced by women and why it is essential for them to “trust their inner compass.”

"Women are not screwed up, we're just often screwed over. Sometimes we don't need more therapy, we need reproductive freedom and we need equal pay and we need to feel safe walking down our own streets,” shared Doyle.

“So I think when we get together and talk about these things we start to remember that there's nothing wrong with us and when we're not silenced and siloed, we can just quit blaming ourselves and each other and go out and change the world to fit us and not the other way around,” she added.

"These amazing women now, Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, who are saying, 'No. My humanity is more important than your experience of me,'" Doyle said.

Clarkson joined the conversation and said: "I actually had to say that actually, personally. I was doing too many things, there were too many places. I feel like too, you can't really excel at anything if you're doing everything, you know what I'm saying?"

Clarkson and Doyle then responded to a struggle of a fan who was having a hard time succeeding in a career in the entertainment business and going back to the East Coast.

"Asking me what you should do is like asking people for directions they've never been, right? There's no map that I can give you, but you do have an inner compass. And all of life is about honoring that inner compass instead of other people's expectations of you,” Doyle said.

The singer then revealed that she could relate to the struggle of the fan as well.

"I used to think like that too. I'm like, 'Oh, in my twenties I should be doing this. I should be doing this.' Look, I'm 39. I'm gonna be 40 next April and I still am like, 'What makes me happy? Where should I go?'" she shared.

"You're always gonna have that conversation, like just ghost of Christmas future. It's never gonna change. You're gonna be 60 years old probably going, 'Man, I don't know. I could do this now.' I wouldn't say just 'cause your age. I always like to do, what's going to make me happy in the moment. What's gonna be fun. What seems exciting,” she added.