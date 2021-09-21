Nicole Kidman sheds lights on her marriage to Tom Cruise Nicole Kidman remembers how heavily the press focused on them

By Web Desk

Nicole Kidman, who was married to Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, shaded lights on her relationship with the actor.

Tom and Nicol's relationship seemed to make headlines every single day, and Kidman remembered how heavily the press focused on them in a new interview.



“I was young. I think I offered it up?” Kidman said about whether she felt annoyed by all the media attention they got.



“Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible,” Kidman laughed. “I just prefer to live in the world that way. … I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt.”



“But at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach,” she continued. “My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open.’”

After her divorce from Mission Impossible actor in 2001, Nicole moved on with “Stupid Boy” singer Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006. The couple later welcomed two kids, Faith and Sunday.



“We really love parenting together,” Kidman said about her and Urban, and she also opened up about their romance behind the scenes.



Nicole Kidman added: "We’re always working through stuff, but it’s very much love-based, so there’s an enormous amount of give and take".

