Amelia Hamlin apologises to father Harry Hamlin after going nearly naked in a party

Amelia's dress wows many of her admirers but she says sorry to father Harry Hamlin
Model Amelia Hamlin said sorry to her famous dad Harry Hamlin for rocking a barely-there 'naked dress' during a part in London.
The 20-year-old fashionista put it all out there on Sunday, donning a barely-there 'naked dress' at London Fashion Week.
Amelia's dress wowed many of her admirers but she was sure to say sorry to father Harry after some suggested he would be scandalized by her next-to-nude look.
Scott Disick's ex posted a screenshot from the family's group text on her Instagram Story, addressing 'the people concerned about Harry Hamlin.'
'Sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion,' the newly single celeb wrote in the text message.
Her dad had yet to respond, but Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star mom Lisa Rinna was totally behind the ensemble. Sister Delilah Belle Hamlin was also head-over-heels for the design, which was by designer Natalia Fedner.
It emerged earlier this month that Amelia Hamlin had split from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Scott Disick.
