Prince George ‘won’t be packed off’ like Prince William, Prince Harry: report

Sources believe Prince William will not let his son Prince George be shipped off to boarding school in the same way
Experts claim there is no chance Prince William will allow for Prince George to be shipped off to boarding school the same way he and Prince Harry were.
Royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe brought this news to light.
During his interview with OK! magazine he was quoted saying, "It's my understanding [that] for some time, possibly even before George was even born, was that William was quite keen that any child he had wouldn't be packed off to boarding school.”
"Eton for William and Harry wasn't an unhappy time, apart from the fact it was when their mother died, which means William doesn't blame the school or the experience of boarding.”
"But he's never intended to have his kids as full-time boarders and if George does go to a school that offers it, he'll likely be a day boarder."
Prince Andrew is reportedly thinking of ‘sacking’ his legal team amid crisis talks
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’ experts warn
Billie Eilish recently blew the entire roof of the stage while performing at the iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blows the roof off the stage with her first official iHeartRadio Fest show
Adele is reportedly gearing up for her first-ever Christmas comeback live show after a four-year-long hiatus
Spiderman star Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills
Kim Kardashian likes to go all out for her friends on their special day
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on her experience taking up ‘odd jobs’ for some extra cash
Adele was initially seen attending a NBA Finals game with Rich Paul
Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off birthday festivities with a retro event packed with roller stakes
Seth Rogen takes a hilarious dig at the Emmys 2021 for its Covid-19 precautions ranging from no masks to no social...
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars