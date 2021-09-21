Prince George ‘won’t be packed off’ like Prince William, Prince Harry: report Sources believe Prince William will not let his son Prince George be shipped off to boarding school in the same way

Experts claim there is no chance Prince William will allow for Prince George to be shipped off to boarding school the same way he and Prince Harry were.

Royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe brought this news to light.

During his interview with OK! magazine he was quoted saying, "It's my understanding [that] for some time, possibly even before George was even born, was that William was quite keen that any child he had wouldn't be packed off to boarding school.”

"Eton for William and Harry wasn't an unhappy time, apart from the fact it was when their mother died, which means William doesn't blame the school or the experience of boarding.”

"But he's never intended to have his kids as full-time boarders and if George does go to a school that offers it, he'll likely be a day boarder."