Adele preparing for brand new Christmas comeback live show Adele is reportedly gearing up for her first-ever Christmas comeback live show after a four-year-long hiatus

By Web Desk

Adele preparing for brand new Christmas comeback live show

Singer and songwriter Adele is currently gearing up for her first-ever Christmas comeback following a four-year hiatus.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Metro UK and according to their findings, “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year.”

“It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on a performance in Vegas.”



“Obviously with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Even Adele’s team is currently “in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world.”