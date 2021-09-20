Spiderman hero Tom Holland surprises fans with his kickboxing skills Spiderman star Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills

By Web Desk

Spiderman hero Tom Holland surprises fans with his kickboxing skills

Spiderman actor Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills.

A video of his mad skills was shared to Twitter on the official ESPN Ringside page and was obtained by fitness expert Louis Chandler’s page.

The video showcased Holland practice-brawling with his personal trainer for his upcoming new role.

Check it out below:



