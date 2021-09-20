Spiderman hero Tom Holland surprises fans with his kickboxing skills

Spiderman star Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills
Spiderman actor Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills.
A video of his mad skills was shared to Twitter on the official ESPN Ringside page and was obtained by fitness expert Louis Chandler’s page.
The video showcased Holland practice-brawling with his personal trainer for his upcoming new role.
Prince Andrew is reportedly thinking of ‘sacking’ his legal team amid crisis talks
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’ experts warn
Sources believe Prince William will not let his son Prince George be shipped off to boarding school in the same way
Billie Eilish recently blew the entire roof of the stage while performing at the iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blows the roof off the stage with her first official iHeartRadio Fest show
Adele is reportedly gearing up for her first-ever Christmas comeback live show after a four-year-long hiatus
Kim Kardashian likes to go all out for her friends on their special day
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on her experience taking up ‘odd jobs’ for some extra cash
Adele was initially seen attending a NBA Finals game with Rich Paul
Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off birthday festivities with a retro event packed with roller stakes
Seth Rogen takes a hilarious dig at the Emmys 2021 for its Covid-19 precautions ranging from no masks to no social...
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars