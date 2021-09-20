Jennifer Aniston shares past experience as a bike messenger: ‘It paid at least’ Jennifer Aniston weighs in on her experience taking up ‘odd jobs’ for some extra cash

By Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston recently sat down for a chat and addressed her past experiences having to take up some ‘odd jobs’ for some extra cash.



The star started it all off by addressing her odd job as a bike messenger during her chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

There she was quoted saying, “I was a bike messenger for a day in New York City. I worked at an advertising agency after school. My mom actually worked there. So to make extra money, I would do odd jobs. And one day their bike messenger just didn’t show up.”



“Now mind you, in Central Park I can ride a bike, I mean, with soft areas to land. But so I just boldly said yes and they gave me this bag, and they put all these cylinders in this bag.”

She also went on to say, “In my brain, I don’t know how I survived the day, because it was — to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic, and all that I was holding, I think I might have gotten into a cab just to finish the day.”

At this point Jimmy started laughing uncontrollably and admitted, “You made sure [the packages] got there, that’s all that matters.”

Aniston however, wrapped it all up by admitting, “I don’t know what happened to the bike, it’s all a blur.”