Adele, Rich Pauls relationship confirmed via Instagram

Adele was initially seen attending a NBA Finals game with Rich Paul
Ever since Adele and Rich Paul sparked relationship rumours, many were waiting for an official announcement.
The singer seems to have answered to fans’ prayers as she took to Instagram to make it official.
The Hello hit-maker shared some gorgeous photos of herself along with a snap of her posing with her man.
The duo first sparked rumours when they were spotted at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Adele was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship.
It has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to "hanging out" with "a major pop star".
Take a look:
Prince Andrew is reportedly thinking of ‘sacking’ his legal team amid crisis talks
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’ experts warn
Sources believe Prince William will not let his son Prince George be shipped off to boarding school in the same way
Billie Eilish recently blew the entire roof of the stage while performing at the iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blows the roof off the stage with her first official iHeartRadio Fest show
Adele is reportedly gearing up for her first-ever Christmas comeback live show after a four-year-long hiatus
Spiderman star Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills
Kim Kardashian likes to go all out for her friends on their special day
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on her experience taking up ‘odd jobs’ for some extra cash
Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off birthday festivities with a retro event packed with roller stakes
Seth Rogen takes a hilarious dig at the Emmys 2021 for its Covid-19 precautions ranging from no masks to no social...
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars