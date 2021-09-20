Adele, Rich Pauls relationship confirmed via Instagram

Adele, Rich Paul's relationship confirmed via Instagram Adele was initially seen attending a NBA Finals game with Rich Paul

Ever since Adele and Rich Paul sparked relationship rumours, many were waiting for an official announcement.

The singer seems to have answered to fans’ prayers as she took to Instagram to make it official.

The Hello hit-maker shared some gorgeous photos of herself along with a snap of her posing with her man.

The duo first sparked rumours when they were spotted at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Adele was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship.

It has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to "hanging out" with "a major pop star".

