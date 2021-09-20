Duchess Camilla ‘couldn’t get out of bed’ for her nuptials to Prince Charles: report

Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Duchess Camilla was reportedly ‘unable to get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding due to her mounting nervousness.
The news’ been brought to light by an expert for Vanity Fair back in 2018. According to their findings, “It was nerves more than sinusitis that kept her under the covers. She was terrified.”
Even a friend of the couple, Lucia Santa Cruz, spoke to the outlet at the time and admitted, “She was really ill, stressed. She literally couldn't get out of bed.”
For those unversed, Ms Santa Cruz is the person responsible for having introduced Prince Charles and Camilla back in the early part of the 1970s.
A day before her wedding, she stayed at Clarence House with her daughter Laura, as well as sister Sonia Annabel Elliot.
She was also offered the services of dresser Jacque Meakin and housemaid Joy, for the day.
Despite her wedding being a civil affair due to the rules of the Church of England, the Queen warmly welcomed Camilla and even issued a heartfelt statement that welcomed Camilla into the royal fold ahead of her wedding to Prince Charles.
The statement read, “They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles.”
“They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were roasted by host Cedric the Entertainer
The actress compiled her emotions in a heartwarming speech as she took the stage to collect the prize
The royals will be walking down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall to be a part of the film's world premiere
Jennifer Aniston dished details about her morning routine and the many daily habits that keep her content
Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the ceremony was broadcast live on CBS television
Prince Andrew will emerge from his hole and rush towards his pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice
Malik can be seen dressed casually in a dark hooded jacket and trousers in photos
Jennifer Aniston was finally convinced to part ways with her terrible diet courtesy of her mother
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen at the glitzy awards night
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle says “I wish THIS is the story the west would share"
'Thank you so much for this. That is the first line,' said Josh O'Connor
The Emmys comes on the heels of a number of glamour-filled moments for the glitterati