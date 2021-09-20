Duchess Camilla ‘couldn’t get out of bed’ for her nuptials to Prince Charles: report Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles

By Web Desk

Duchess Camilla ‘couldn’t get out of bed’ for her nuptials to Prince Charles: report

Duchess Camilla was reportedly ‘unable to get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding due to her mounting nervousness.

The news’ been brought to light by an expert for Vanity Fair back in 2018. According to their findings, “It was nerves more than sinusitis that kept her under the covers. She was terrified.”

Even a friend of the couple, Lucia Santa Cruz, spoke to the outlet at the time and admitted, “She was really ill, stressed. She literally couldn't get out of bed.”

For those unversed, Ms Santa Cruz is the person responsible for having introduced Prince Charles and Camilla back in the early part of the 1970s.

A day before her wedding, she stayed at Clarence House with her daughter Laura, as well as sister Sonia Annabel Elliot.

She was also offered the services of dresser Jacque Meakin and housemaid Joy, for the day.

Despite her wedding being a civil affair due to the rules of the Church of England, the Queen warmly welcomed Camilla and even issued a heartfelt statement that welcomed Camilla into the royal fold ahead of her wedding to Prince Charles.

The statement read, “They have overcome Becher's Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles.”

“They have come through and I'm very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”