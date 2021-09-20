Fans gush over Hugh Jackman’s tap dance skills: Watch Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills

Actor Hugh Jackman flaunted his tap dancing skills in a BTS rehearsal video to celebrate National Dance Day in America.



Hugh showcased his talents and was thankful to his choreographer who managed to instill in him a sense of passion for dancing.

Jackman took to Instagram, treated fans with a video of his dance practice and wrote, “Here’s a sneak of a little something Warren Carlyle and I are working on for the finale of The Music Man on Broadway! haven’t graduated to music, so he [Jackman’s choreographer] claps beats for me.”

Therefore, for a long time Hugh has been trying to get ‘the sequence right.’

