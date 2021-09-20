Queen Elizabeth ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles' plans for the monarchy

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly becoming ‘less keen’ with Prince Charles’ plans for the monarchy and is also ‘firmly against’ his plans to ‘transform the family home’ into a museum.
Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean addressed the ongoing debate during his interview with Express UK, and was even quoted saying,
“This will not be happening anytime soon, particularly while we still have our gracious Majesty the Queen with us.”
“She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts.”
“Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace.”
Before concluding Mr Sean admitted, “So for now, whatever you're reading, it doesn't look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon.”
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were roasted by host Cedric the Entertainer
The actress compiled her emotions in a heartwarming speech as she took the stage to collect the prize
The royals will be walking down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall to be a part of the film's world premiere
Jennifer Aniston dished details about her morning routine and the many daily habits that keep her content
Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the ceremony was broadcast live on CBS television
Prince Andrew will emerge from his hole and rush towards his pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice
Malik can be seen dressed casually in a dark hooded jacket and trousers in photos
Jennifer Aniston was finally convinced to part ways with her terrible diet courtesy of her mother
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen at the glitzy awards night
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle says “I wish THIS is the story the west would share"
'Thank you so much for this. That is the first line,' said Josh O'Connor
The Emmys comes on the heels of a number of glamour-filled moments for the glitterati