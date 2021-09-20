Queen Elizabeth ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles' plans for the monarchy Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace

By Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly becoming ‘less keen’ with Prince Charles’ plans for the monarchy and is also ‘firmly against’ his plans to ‘transform the family home’ into a museum.



Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean addressed the ongoing debate during his interview with Express UK, and was even quoted saying,

“This will not be happening anytime soon, particularly while we still have our gracious Majesty the Queen with us.”

“She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts.”

“Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace.”

Before concluding Mr Sean admitted, “So for now, whatever you're reading, it doesn't look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon.”