Princess Beatrice blessed with a baby girl

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021
British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl, the royal family announced on social media.
The announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace on its official Twitter handle.
It tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”
The statement reads: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care”.
“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf”.
