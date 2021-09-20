Emmys 2021: See the best dressed stars on the red carpet In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars

The star-studded night of honors and celebrations, the 73rd Emmy Awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Unlike last year’s mostly virtual ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year in 2021, the Primetime Emmy Awards went back to an in-person event.

Some of the major fashion moments were spotted from the television’s biggest night. Anya Taylor-Joy’s long - trail gown to - Michaela Coel’s neon dress delivered the stunning red carpet moments on the glamorous night.

Below are the best looks from the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

Jennifer Coolidge

Anya Taylor-Joy

Catherine O’Hara

Gillian Anderson

Emma Corrin Michaela Coel

Josh O'Connor Yara Shahidi

Sarah Paulson Olivia Colman



