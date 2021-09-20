Emmy Awards host mocks Meghan and Harry during opening monologue

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were roasted by host Cedric the Entertainer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the subject of jokes at the Emmy awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were roasted by host Cedric the Entertainer, who also took a jibe at Netflix's royal drama The Crown.
Rapping through the monologue, Cedric cracked jokes on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey interview.
Touching on the couple's revelation about how a royal made remarks about baby Archie's skin colour, Cedric said, "Little Archie they need little Archie. I mean Charles can’t dance who else gonna teach them how to TikTok?"
Earlier, he started off by calling The Crown a "great show" and how it’s "embarrassing to the real monarchy".
"[Prince Harry] renounced his thrown quicker than Eddie Murphy did in Coming to America," Cedric quipped.
