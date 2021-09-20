Kate Winslet receives standing ovation as she bags Emmy top prize The actress compiled her emotions in a heartwarming speech as she took the stage to collect the prize

Kate Winslet received a standing ovation at Sunday's Emmy Awards 2021 while accepting an award for her role in Mare of Easttown.

The actress compiled her emotions in a heartwarming speech as she took the stage to collect the prize.

"Mom, mom they're standing up!" Winslet began her speech.

"Oh my God, thank you so much!" she added. After composing herself, she went on to thank her fellow nominees.

"In this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs," the 45-year-old actress continued. "I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you. Mare of Easttown it seemed to — I don't know — it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching out show."

Winslet also called out the show's creator, Brad Inglesby. "This is you, this is all you," the mom of three said to him. "You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."

Concluding her acceptance speech, she said, "My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."