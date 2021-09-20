Kate Winslet receives standing ovation as she bags Emmy top prize

The actress compiled her emotions in a heartwarming speech as she took the stage to collect the prize
Kate Winslet received a standing ovation at Sunday's Emmy Awards 2021 while accepting an award for her role in Mare of Easttown.
The actress compiled her emotions in a heartwarming speech as she took the stage to collect the prize.
"Mom, mom they're standing up!" Winslet began her speech.
"Oh my God, thank you so much!" she added. After composing herself, she went on to thank her fellow nominees.
"In this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs," the 45-year-old actress continued. "I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you. Mare of Easttown it seemed to — I don't know — it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching out show."
Winslet also called out the show's creator, Brad Inglesby. "This is you, this is all you," the mom of three said to him. "You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."
Concluding her acceptance speech, she said, "My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were roasted by host Cedric the Entertainer
The royals will be walking down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall to be a part of the film's world premiere
Jennifer Aniston dished details about her morning routine and the many daily habits that keep her content
Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the ceremony was broadcast live on CBS television
Prince Andrew will emerge from his hole and rush towards his pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice
Malik can be seen dressed casually in a dark hooded jacket and trousers in photos
Jennifer Aniston was finally convinced to part ways with her terrible diet courtesy of her mother
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen at the glitzy awards night
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle says “I wish THIS is the story the west would share"
'Thank you so much for this. That is the first line,' said Josh O'Connor
The Emmys comes on the heels of a number of glamour-filled moments for the glitterati