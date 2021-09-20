Zayn Malik snapped outside NYC apartment ahead of daughter Khais first birthday

close

Zayn Malik snapped outside NYC apartment ahead of daughter Khai's first birthday

By Web Desk
September 20, 2021

Malik can be seen dressed casually in a dark hooded jacket and trousers in photos 

Zayn Malik was seen in public for the first time in a while. 

The former One Direction singer was clicked  arriving at home in New York as he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid celebrated their baby girl’s special day.

In the paparazzi shots, Malik can be seen dressed casually in a dark hooded jacket and trousers.

Malik and Hadid welcomed their daughter on September 2020 and recently celebrated her turning 11 months old with a retreat to the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid wished baby Khai in heartwarming posts for her.



