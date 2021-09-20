Meghan and Harry ditch Emmys 2021 despite major nomination? Here's why The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen at the glitzy awards night

By Web Desk

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen at the glitzy awards night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was nominated in the category of 'Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special' at Sunday's Emmy Awards 2021.



However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen at the glitzy awards night.

According to Elle, this could be because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the two are on parental leave after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana in June.

Earlier, while shedding some light about Lili and their oldest son Archie's personalities at the WellChild Awards in London, Harry said that the two are quite different.

He told a guest, via Hello!, that Lili has a calm temperament.

“We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," Harry revealed in June.

