Jennifer Aniston spills the beans about her simple but effective morning routine

Jennifer Aniston dished details about her morning routine and the many daily habits that keep her content
American actor Jennifer Aniston is coming forth to spill all of her self-care tips and tricks and how she manages to stay fit.
During an interview with E! News, the Friends actor dished details about her morning routine and the many daily habits that keep her content.
“Meditation, that's a no-brainer,” she said when asked about what is the most important thing from her morning routine.
"I also journal and if I don't get to do that, it's a bummer. And then also, my coffee. That's sort of the ritual: Coffee, mediation, meditation comma coffee, depending on the order,” she added.
Aniston further revealed that spending time with her dogs, Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield is also something she focuses on during the morning.
"Walking them and feeding them, that's my typical morning,” she shared.
Apart from that, she also has a no-screen rule to follow every morning.
"No phones, no email no texting and no social media. No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won't believe the difference,” she said.
