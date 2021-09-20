Scott Disick enjoys outing with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children after Amelia Hamline split

Reality star Scott Disick was spotted enjoying outing with his and Kourtney Kardashian's kids in Las Vegas after being 'dumped' by his ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.
The newly single star apparently found comfort in his children (Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six) after reported split with Amelia .
The 38-year-old reality star, who shares his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, was looking dashing in a white jumper and dark green trousers. He also sported a pair of white trainers for the outing while he wore his hair slicked back.
It emerged earlier this month that Amelia split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star over his stupidity of sharing shameful post regarding his ex Kourtney.
Amelia Hamline and Scott Disick were first romantically linked in October last year.
