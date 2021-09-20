Tobias Menzies wins Emmy for his portrayal of Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’

Tobias Menzies was not present at the ceremony so his award was accepted by presenter Kerry Washington

British actor Tobias Menzies has bagged an Emmy for his portrayal as Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown.

The 47-year-old actor, who played the longest-serving royal consort, took the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Menzies was not present at the ceremony so his award was accepted by presenter Kerry Washington.

Menzies essayed the role of the Duke of Edinburgh, opposite Olivia Colman’s version of Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of the hit royal show.

Last year, during a chat with People, he had opened up about the many similarities he found between Prince Philip and Princess Diana.

"I guess there are some similarities in that, you know, it's another outsider, a position that he obviously has been in. Maybe he has some kind of appreciation for the challenges that she's going through," he said, before the premier of season 4.