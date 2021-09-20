Tobias Menzies wins Emmy for his portrayal of Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’

British actor Tobias Menzies has bagged an Emmy for his portrayal as Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown.
The 47-year-old actor, who played the longest-serving royal consort, took the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
Menzies was not present at the ceremony so his award was accepted by presenter Kerry Washington.
Menzies essayed the role of the Duke of Edinburgh, opposite Olivia Colman’s version of Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of the hit royal show.
Last year, during a chat with People, he had opened up about the many similarities he found between Prince Philip and Princess Diana.
"I guess there are some similarities in that, you know, it's another outsider, a position that he obviously has been in. Maybe he has some kind of appreciation for the challenges that she's going through," he said, before the premier of season 4.
Prince Andrew’s abuse case has reportedly caused irreparable damage to their royal brand
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West