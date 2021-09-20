Josh O’Connor bags Emmy for Prince Charles portrayal in ‘The Crown’

'Thank you so much for this. That is the first line,' said Josh O'Connor
Josh O’Connor bagged the best actor Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in the hit Netflix show The Crown in Los Angeles on Sunday.
While delivering the speech and accepting the accolade on stage, O’Connor was in a state of shock as he admitted to being “an absolute wreck.”
“Thank you so much for this. That is the first line. Making ‘The Crown’ has been the most rewarding two years of my life. And the cast and crew our producers and all the brilliant directors, you made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you," O´Connor said as he accepted the award.
“Emma Corrin, you are a force of nature, I love you very much… Thanks to my mum, my dad, my brothers, my beautiful girlfriend for putting up the ca chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of,” he went on to say.
“Finally my grandparents, my grandmother who passed a few months ago and my grandfather Peter O’Connor who hopefully watch this in the morning, your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much,” he added.
