Prince William shares Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over a cursing boy

Web Desk

Prince William takes a trip down memory lane and recalls the hilarious quip Prince Philip made once confronted with a kid that ended up swearing at him.

The claim’s been made by Prince William in a new BBC documentary on the Duke of Edinburgh’s life.

In the documentary Prince William said, “[Philip] stopped and wound down his window and said, ‘Good morning. How are you getting on?”

“To which the smallest young chap at the back turned round and effectively said, ‘Jog on Grandpa!’”

Shortly thereafter, Prince Philip reportedly turned to his grandson and hilariously quipped, “The youth of today!”