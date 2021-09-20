Prince William shares Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over a cursing boy

Prince William takes a trip down memory lane and recalls the hilarious quip Prince Philip made once confronted with a kid that ended up swearing at him.
The claim’s been made by Prince William in a new BBC documentary on the Duke of Edinburgh’s life.
In the documentary Prince William said, “[Philip] stopped and wound down his window and said, ‘Good morning. How are you getting on?”
“To which the smallest young chap at the back turned round and effectively said, ‘Jog on Grandpa!’”
Shortly thereafter, Prince Philip reportedly turned to his grandson and hilariously quipped, “The youth of today!”
The Emmys comes on the heels of a number of glamour-filled moments for the glitterati
'Shang-Chi' is set to remain in the No. 1 spot with an estimated gross of $20 million to $22 million
Tobias Menzies was not present at the ceremony so his award was accepted by presenter Kerry Washington
Netflix is tipped to finally end its long wait for a top series prize at the Emmys
Scott Disick finds comfort in his children after reported split with Amelia Hamline
Khloe Kardashian elevates her look by adding red lipstick and flashed long nails
Selena sports down in a grey cropped sweatshirt
Adele introduces her new beau Rich Paul to the world
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince Andrew’s abuse case has reportedly caused irreparable damage to their royal brand
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West