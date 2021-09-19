close

Kanye West pays tribute to 'Donda West' in new clip

Web Desk
September 19, 2021
Kanye West unveiled his latest album titled " Donda" for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena in July.

The record - the 22-time Grammy winner's 10th studio album - was scheduled for released on July 24 last year but was delayed multiple times.

It followed West's 2019 gospel music release "Jesus is King." 

The rapper on Saturday shared a clip on Instagram to pay tribute toher mother Dona West. More than 3 million people viewed his  video on the Facebook-owned app within a few hours after it was shared.

 Kanye West had never made a secret of his devotion to his late mother, Donda West, and has now named his 10th studio album after her.

