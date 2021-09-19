Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett drop emotional performance of ‘Love for Sale’ MV

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett recently tugged at heartstrings with their brand new Love for Sale music video (MV) performance.

The tear-jerking music video features a jazzy beat and sweet candid moments that have already overtaken the hearts of fans across the globe.

This release marks the duo's second single, following the August release for I Get a Kick Out of You.



To commemorate the release of her brand new single, Gaga even took to Twitter and penned a loving note in honour of her co-star Bennett.

It read, “Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever.”

“We offer the public ‘Love For Sale’ for free love, to make them smile because that’s what we’re here for. (heart emoji) Love, LG”.

Check it out below:



