Phoebe Dynevor was ready to give up acting career before landing ‘Bridgerton’ role

British actor Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about how she was on the brink of taking a leave from acting right before she got an offer from Netflix.
The actor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton, but Dynevor was almost about to bid adieu to her acting career prior to the breakthrough role.
She was quoted by Mirror as saying: “I’d been living in LA for nine months. I was ready to go home – sort of throw in the towel – and see the fam for a bit.”
“I had two suitcases filled with all my things. I told my flatmate, ‘I’m so sorry, I have to go…’ and to sell my furniture and sort it out. Bless her, thankfully she’s still my friend!” she shared.
“I got a call saying, ‘Can you come in and read with Regé next week?’ So I was like, ‘That’s annoying because I’ve got to move my flight. I hope it pays off’.”
“I didn’t think anything of it. Then the next day they were like, ‘ Netflix will pay for your flight back to London as you’ve got to be in rehearsals on Monday’. It was a really crazy whirlwind,” she added.
Speaking about her passion for acting which had been brewing from the start, Dynevor said: “At 13 I was pushing them, saying I want to be an actor. I remember them saying that only three per cent of actors work.”
“They would give me all the crazy statistics, saying don’t do it. But I was always in love with the industry and have always found people in the arts just really fascinating,” she continued.
“Everyone in my family has a weird leg in the industry. My uncle was a producer, my grandma was an assistant director, grandfather was a director and Dad was a writer,” she went on to say.
“I just started falling in love with films and watching my mom. I went to see her on set a bit. By 13, that was it – I was going to be an actor and no one was stopping me. My goal was just to be a working actor,” she added.
“I’ve been through so many periods of my life, six months to a year of absolutely nothing. It’s really hard. You have to push through that. Hats off to actors! We have to give ourselves the momentum to keep going because no one else will give it to you,” she said.
