Hailey Baldwin shoots down rumours about Justin Bieber not treating her right

Hailey Baldwin is quashing circulating claims about her husband, singer Justin Bieber not treating her right.
While in conversation with singer Demi Lovato on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the fashionista, 24, slammed rumours making rounds on social media about her marriage being on the rocks.
“There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said.
“Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’ and I’m just like… it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite,” she shared.
Baldwin further said that her husband is not just her “best friend” but she also feels extremely fortunate to be with him as he makes her “feel special every single day.”
“The truth is that we’ve literally never been so obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together,” she said.
