Kendall Jenner is building homes for the needy in Mexico after intense criticism

Reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner is doing all she can to keep herself safe from controversy following intense outrage over her new tequila brand.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star said that her company 818 Tequila is paving way for new sustainability initiatives and is also offering support to the local community in Mexico.

“At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave fibres and the water waste and build this sustainable brick that we’re are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco,” she said.

“Along with saving the planet, it’s important to us to be friendly to the community as well. We’re donating them and building homes for people that need homes,” she went on to say.

Jenner shared that there was also a hospital which is partially completed in the area.

Earlier, the star was condemned for profiting off an agricultural industry which is crucial for the economy of Mexico. She was also accused of cultural appropriation after she shared now-deleted photos of herself on Instagram in a cowgirl garb, posing next to real-life tequila farmers an in an agave field in Mexico.