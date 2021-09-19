Meghan Markles father claims he was being used to sabotage Sussexes wedding.

Meghan Markle's father claims he was being used to sabotage Sussexes' wedding.

Web Desk

Father of Duchess Meghan said he was being used to sabotage the marriage of Prince Harry and his daughter.

Omid Scobie, the co-author "Finding Freedom" on Saturday shared a video of Thomas Markle with a caption that read, "Australia's Channel 7 has deleted a Sept 15 Thomas Markle interview where he accuses Coleman Rayner boss Jeff Rayner and former American Media Inc. exec Dylan Howard of using him to sabotage the Sussexes' wedding."

Omid Scobie added, the lawyers for Howard deny the claim and threatened legal action against Markle.

Meghan Markl and Prince Harry moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Thomas Markle has criticized his daughter in multiple interviews since Meghan's marriage to Harry but the Duchess chose not to react.

