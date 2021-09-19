close

Meghan Markle's father claims he was being used to sabotage Sussexes' wedding.

Web Desk
September 19, 2021
Meghan Markles father claims he was being used to sabotage Sussexes wedding.

Father of Duchess Meghan  said he  was   being used to sabotage the marriage of Prince Harry and his  daughter.

Omid Scobie, the co-author "Finding Freedom" on Saturday shared a video of Thomas Markle with a caption that read, "Australia's Channel 7 has deleted a Sept 15 Thomas Markle interview where he accuses Coleman Rayner boss Jeff Rayner and former American Media Inc. exec Dylan Howard of using him to sabotage the Sussexes' wedding."

Omid Scobie added, the lawyers for Howard deny the claim and threatened legal action against Markle.

Meghan Markl and  Prince Harry moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Thomas Markle has criticized his daughter  in multiple interviews since Meghan's marriage to Harry but the Duchess chose  not to react.

More From Entertainment