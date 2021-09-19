Hailey Baldwin shares take on ‘Justin’s wife’ narrative: ‘Where’s the lie here?’

Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed claims of her being only ‘Justin’s wife’.

Baldwin got candid during her interview with Demi Lovato on 4D with Demi Lovato.

There she was quoted saying, “When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me.”

“At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?”

“It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree. I'm sorry, but I disagree ... I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money.”

“When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that.”

In the middle of the interview, Baldwin also addressed rumours of possible mistreatment and admitted, “There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite. I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day.”

However, “I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today.' Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is that you're good, you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you'.”