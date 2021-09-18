Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent money to feature on Times cover?

Critics of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are claiming that the couple spent money to feature on Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue.
While thousands of fans have praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, some social media users and critics were seen spreading conspiracy theories about the Time cover featuring the couple.
Royal biographer Angela Levin, who is known as a staunch opponent of the couple, shared a post which claimed the couple spent money to appear on the cover.
"Can it really be true that Harry and Meghan spent $1.5million to be on the cover?," she wrote and added, "Compassion to selves only comes to mind."
Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees.
The photo shows the couple, who are titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dressed casually with a background of trees.
"Since I was a little girl, this quote -- ´don´t change yourself, change the game´ -- has gotten me through so much...
