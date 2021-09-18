close

Gal Gadot dons Batman costume

Web Desk
September 18, 2021
Gal Gadot dons Batman costume

Gal Gadot on  Saturday shared a video  to celebrate the Batman Day,an annual event organised by DC Entertainment to celebrate and promote Batman.

The video shared by Gadot on Instagram shows  her wearing Batman mask . 

"Bringing  out my inner bat. Happy Batman day!" she captioned her video.

Gal Gadot dons Batman costume

 The first Batman Day was July 23, 2014. This was the year of the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics in 1939. The day was chosen to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con.

More From Entertainment