Gal Gadot dons Batman costume

Web Desk

Gal Gadot on Saturday shared a video to celebrate the Batman Day,an annual event organised by DC Entertainment to celebrate and promote Batman.

The video shared by Gadot on Instagram shows her wearing Batman mask .

"Bringing out my inner bat. Happy Batman day!" she captioned her video.

The first Batman Day was July 23, 2014. This was the year of the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics in 1939. The day was chosen to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con.

