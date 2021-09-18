Queen Elizabeth under threat of losing public support if crucial traditions are abandoned

Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of losing public interest if she ever decides to abandon a crucial royal tradition.



The claim was made by royal expert Nick Bullen and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “Hilary Mantel talked about how she doesn't think George will be the king one day.”

“I personally think that's rubbish, I think it's Hilary going for a good headline which she's very good at doing. But she drew the parallel between royals and celebrities and said that if they become too like celebrities, the monarchy loses its moment. I do think that's absolutely key.”

She also added, “Celebrities, stars, may well have their publicists and may well be aware of their press, the royals don't. That's where the real danger comes with royalty.”

“You look at the moment when royals have tried to step into the world of celebrity, invariably it goes wrong. I think that's one of the issues that Harry and Meghan have had with the Windsor camp.”

Before concluding “They applied, and perhaps in Meghan's Hollywood training, celebrity principles to an institution that's 1,000 years old. It just doesn't work.”