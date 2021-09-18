Queen Elizabeth under threat of losing public support if crucial traditions are abandoned

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of losing public interest if she ever decides to abandon a crucial royal tradition.
The claim was made by royal expert Nick Bullen and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “Hilary Mantel talked about how she doesn't think George will be the king one day.”
“I personally think that's rubbish, I think it's Hilary going for a good headline which she's very good at doing. But she drew the parallel between royals and celebrities and said that if they become too like celebrities, the monarchy loses its moment. I do think that's absolutely key.”
She also added, “Celebrities, stars, may well have their publicists and may well be aware of their press, the royals don't. That's where the real danger comes with royalty.”
“You look at the moment when royals have tried to step into the world of celebrity, invariably it goes wrong. I think that's one of the issues that Harry and Meghan have had with the Windsor camp.”
Before concluding “They applied, and perhaps in Meghan's Hollywood training, celebrity principles to an institution that's 1,000 years old. It just doesn't work.”
"Since I was a little girl, this quote -- ´don´t change yourself, change the game´ -- has gotten me through so much...
Leading streamer Netflix has utterly transformed the TV landscape since creating its first original show in 2012
Belfast -- which hits theaters in November -- captures the late-1960s outbreak of Northern Ireland's violent Troubles
Netflix's latest season of British royals drama "The Crown" is dominating the list
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in the altruistic move’ to help his mother the Queen
Hailey Baldwin finally weighs in on being called ‘Justin’s wife’ since ‘there’s no lie in that’
Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the chance to contest the High Court ruling for his abuse case
Prince Harry hailed for being able to ‘boldly’ confronting the dangerous powder keg of vaccine equity
His latest video that has now been deleted by Channel 7
Queen Elizabeth was reportedly wary of Prince Charles’ mentor right from the very start
Billie Eilish reveals the real reason she hates calling those who like her work, a fan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent money to feature on Time's cover
Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer addresses singer’s help for following GoFundMe speculations
Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in DC movies
Billie Eilish weighs in on the real reason her growing age is making her far less confident
In 2011, he won an honorary Goya award, Spain´s equivalent of an Oscar.
The royal couple has amassed more than half a million subscribers on the video sharing website
Prince William, Kate Middleton are reportedly on edge with the worry of a possibly impending rift with Prince Harry