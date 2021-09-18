 
Sunday September 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

New Zealand cricket team leaves for Abu Dhabi

A chartered plane carrying the New Zealand cricket team leaves Islamabad after they pull out of Pakistan tour

Sports

Web Desk
September 18, 2021
New Zealand team leaves for Abu Dubai via a chartered flight. — Twitter
New Zealand team leaves for Abu Dubai via a chartered flight. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The New Zealand cricket team leaves Pakistan on Saturday after pulling out of the much-awaited Pakistan tour.

According to the sources from the aviation department, the Airbus A319 arrived at Benazir International Airport at 6:15pm from Abu Dhabi to pick up the Kiwis. Flight RG233 took off at 8:13pm.

The international cricket team will return to Abu Dhabi before heading back to their country.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board on Friday backed out of the much-awaited tour, citing a security alert from their government. The Pakistani authorities assured the team of complete security but they insisted on calling off the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said NZC informed them that they had decided to postpone the series due to some security concern and said it is their unilateral decision.

More From Sports