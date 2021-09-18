New Zealand cricket team leaves for Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: The New Zealand cricket team leaves Pakistan on Saturday after pulling out of the much-awaited Pakistan tour.
According to the sources from the aviation department, the Airbus A319 arrived at Benazir International Airport at 6:15pm from Abu Dhabi to pick up the Kiwis. Flight RG233 took off at 8:13pm.
The international cricket team will return to Abu Dhabi before heading back to their country.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board on Friday backed out of the much-awaited tour, citing a security alert from their government. The Pakistani authorities assured the team of complete security but they insisted on calling off the series.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said NZC informed them that they had decided to postpone the series due to some security concern and said it is their unilateral decision.
