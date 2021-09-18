WATCH: Prince William uploads new video on 'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge' channel

Web Desk

Prince William on Friday uploaded a new video on the official YouTube channel of "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

The last time he had shared a video on the channel was when the Duke interviewed Team GB's Lauren Price.

In the latest video, Prince William revealed the shortlist for his environment prize.

Fifteen finalists were on Friday named on the shortlist for Prince William's Earthshot environmental prize to reward innovative solutions to the planet's biggest problems.

They include an Indian teenager who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, and Costa Rica, which is pioneering a project to pay people to restore natural ecosystems.

A clean energy project in Nigeria, a food waste hub in Milan, Italy, a coral replacement scheme in the Bahamas, and a clean air app from China are also on the list.



