WATCH: Prince William uploads new video on 'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge' channel

Prince William on Friday uploaded a new video on the official YouTube channel of "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".
The last time he had shared a video on the channel was when the Duke interviewed Team GB's Lauren Price.
In the latest video, Prince William revealed the shortlist for his environment prize.
Fifteen finalists were on Friday named on the shortlist for Prince William's Earthshot environmental prize to reward innovative solutions to the planet's biggest problems.
They include an Indian teenager who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, and Costa Rica, which is pioneering a project to pay people to restore natural ecosystems.
A clean energy project in Nigeria, a food waste hub in Milan, Italy, a coral replacement scheme in the Bahamas, and a clean air app from China are also on the list.
"Since I was a little girl, this quote -- ´don´t change yourself, change the game´ -- has gotten me through so much...
Leading streamer Netflix has utterly transformed the TV landscape since creating its first original show in 2012
Belfast -- which hits theaters in November -- captures the late-1960s outbreak of Northern Ireland's violent Troubles
Netflix's latest season of British royals drama "The Crown" is dominating the list
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in the altruistic move’ to help his mother the Queen
Hailey Baldwin finally weighs in on being called ‘Justin’s wife’ since ‘there’s no lie in that’
Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the chance to contest the High Court ruling for his abuse case
Prince Harry hailed for being able to ‘boldly’ confronting the dangerous powder keg of vaccine equity
His latest video that has now been deleted by Channel 7
Queen Elizabeth was reportedly wary of Prince Charles’ mentor right from the very start
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of losing public support if she abandons a crucial royal tradition
Billie Eilish reveals the real reason she hates calling those who like her work, a fan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent money to feature on Time's cover
Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer addresses singer’s help for following GoFundMe speculations
Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in DC movies
Billie Eilish weighs in on the real reason her growing age is making her far less confident
In 2011, he won an honorary Goya award, Spain´s equivalent of an Oscar.
Prince William, Kate Middleton are reportedly on edge with the worry of a possibly impending rift with Prince Harry