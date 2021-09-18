Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘anxious’ over potentially erupting new rifts

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly ‘anxious’ over a possible rift that is allegedly brewing from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s end.
Royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe addressed it all during a candid interview with Hello! Magazine and there he was also quoted saying, “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.”
“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”
Before concluding he added, “William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year. They have no control over the narrative.”
"Since I was a little girl, this quote -- ´don´t change yourself, change the game´ -- has gotten me through so much...
Leading streamer Netflix has utterly transformed the TV landscape since creating its first original show in 2012
Belfast -- which hits theaters in November -- captures the late-1960s outbreak of Northern Ireland's violent Troubles
Netflix's latest season of British royals drama "The Crown" is dominating the list
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in the altruistic move’ to help his mother the Queen
Hailey Baldwin finally weighs in on being called ‘Justin’s wife’ since ‘there’s no lie in that’
Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the chance to contest the High Court ruling for his abuse case
Prince Harry hailed for being able to ‘boldly’ confronting the dangerous powder keg of vaccine equity
His latest video that has now been deleted by Channel 7
Queen Elizabeth was reportedly wary of Prince Charles’ mentor right from the very start
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of losing public support if she abandons a crucial royal tradition
Billie Eilish reveals the real reason she hates calling those who like her work, a fan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent money to feature on Time's cover
Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer addresses singer’s help for following GoFundMe speculations
Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in DC movies
Billie Eilish weighs in on the real reason her growing age is making her far less confident
In 2011, he won an honorary Goya award, Spain´s equivalent of an Oscar.
The royal couple has amassed more than half a million subscribers on the video sharing website