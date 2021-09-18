Queen Elizabeth won't be first royal to meet baby Lilibet upon Sussexes UK return

Web Desk

When Meghan and Harry return to UK for their daughter's christening, Queen will not be the first to meet them

Queen Elizabeth will unfortunately not be the first royal to meet her namesake, Lilibet Diana.



When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to UK for their daughter's christening, it will be Princess Eugenie to greet them first.

This is because the Duke and Duchess are likely to will stay at Frogmore Cottage, where Eugenie currently resides with her family, OK! reported.

During Harry's visit to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral in April, he stayed at Frogmore Cottage and completed his quarantine travel period with Eugenie.

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond and have been dear friends since when they were children.

Insiders say that of all of the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie had the "most natural connections" and are the "closest of friends."

In Sussex biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, "Like Harry, Eugenie also struggled to carve out her own identity growing up. Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life."