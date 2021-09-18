Piers Morgan on bagging new talk show: 'Meghan Markle will get nightmares'

Web Desk

Morgan, a staunch critic of the Duchess of Sussex, will now be helming a new 60-minute global show

Piers Morgan blasted Meghan Markle, sayin she said she will have troubles going to bed after he announced his new job.



The British journalist, who is a staunch critic of the Duchess of Sussex, will now be helming a new 60-minute global show set to feature big-names on talkTV that will air in the UK, USA and Australia.

Taking a jibe at Meghan, Morgan said, “And I need to say a special thank you Meghan. As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here."

He told The Sun, “And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from Good Morning Britain so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!”

Morgan has been at the odds with Meghan ever since he claimed she ghosted him after meeting Harry.

From then onwards, the controversial presenter made it known that he was no longer a fan of the former American actress.