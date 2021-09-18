Denis Villeneuve blasts Marvel films for being nothing more than ‘cut and paste’

Web Desk

The 'Dune' director said the superhero films were nothing more than “a cut and paste"

Director Denis Villeneuve is the latest big name to join the list of people basing the Marvel films.

The 53-year-old Dune director spoke to Spanish publication El Mundo [transcribed by The Direct], and said the superhero films were nothing more than “a cut and paste.”

“The problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others,” he shared.

“Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit,” he added.

“Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see that commercial films can make a different artistic proposal and, therefore, political,” he said, adding that he still doesn’t think the films cannot be “artistically relevant” because they are well-funded.

“I have never felt like a loss or an impediment to have a generous budget to do what I wanted to do. I am currently thinking of people like Christopher Nolan or Alfonso Cuarón.”